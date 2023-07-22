Good afternoon Tri-Cities! Here is a look at your weather for the week ahead.

Today: Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.



Tonight: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.



Sunday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.



Sunday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.



Monday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.



Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.



Thursday: Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.



Friday: Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Have a great afternoon.