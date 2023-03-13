The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a mostly cloudy and cool Monday with a 30% chance of a rain/snow shower through the afternoon. The high will be 48. Winds slightly pick up Monday afternoon with 10-20 mph gusts.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy. The low will be 26. Strong winds will continue at 15-20 mph at times.

Mostly cloudy skies to start off our Tuesday with a chance of some morning flurries in the higher elevations. Skies start to clear out Tuesday afternoon. The high will be 45.

Partly cloudy skies Tuesday night. The low will be 22.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Wednesday with chilly temperatures. The high will be 52.

Partly cloudy skies for Wednesday night. The low will be 26.

The sun and passing clouds continue Thursday. The high will be 61.

Clouds increase through Friday. Scattered showers start to roll into the region through the afternoon in the evening with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 64.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Saturday with a slight chance of flurries in the morning. The high will be 50.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for next Sunday. The high will be 46.