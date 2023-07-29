The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a few lingering showers tapering off late. The low will be 69 degrees.

Cooler air will make its way back into the region bringing the humidity down and the high temperatures back down to the upper 80’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night as the storms taper off with a low of 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 86 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 62 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies Wednesday night with a low of 61 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Friday will have scattered showers and Thunderstorms with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 84 degrees.

And on tap for next Saturday, a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.