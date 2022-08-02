Good evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Fog will be possible overnight. The low will be 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 68 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday and Saturday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. High temperatures will be near 85 Friday and 84 on Saturday.

Low temperatures will be in the upper 60’s.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday and Monday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday and a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Monday. The high on Sunday will be 85 degrees with a high on Monday near 84 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Enjoy the rest of your Tuesday.