The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of your Thursday with a high of 79 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and mild with a high of 82 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 85 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Sunday will be sunny and warm with a high of 87 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Conditions look great for your Labor Day! Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Tuesday will be hot with temperatures near 90 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

We will keep the hot temperatures through next Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and a high near 90 degrees.

Have a great rest of the day!