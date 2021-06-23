Fair tonight with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures Thursday – Scattered thunderstorms for the weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low near 57 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high near 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 59 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Friday with a high near 86 degrees.

Warm weather will return for the weekend with an increase in humidity and the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms early Saturday evening followed by partly cloudy skies with a low near 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 65 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. The chance of rain on Tuesday is 50% with a 60% chance of rain on Saturday.. The high on Tuesday will be 84 degrees with a high on Wednesday near 85 degrees.

Have a great night.