The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low of 57 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 89 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Get ready for a hot and humid week coming up. Temperatures will be in the low 90s but it will feel like temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s with the humidity.

Monday will be partly cloudy with hot and humid conditions. The high will be 90 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a high of 91 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 65 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with hot and humid conditions. The high will be 91 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Scattered storms make their way back into the forecast late next week.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will still be hot at 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

And for next Saturday, a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms is forecast with a high of 89 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend!