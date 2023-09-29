(WJHL) — The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with areas of patchy fog. The low will be 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 80 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 80 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

We will stay dry and mild next week with the next chance of rain coming into the area on Friday. Looks like some much cooler air will be arriving in the area next weekend.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 82 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 82 degrees. Fair skies and cool temperatures are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 83 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 80 degrees.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast for next Friday with a cool high of 73 degrees.

Have a great weekend!