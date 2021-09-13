Fair skies tonight with a slight chance of a shower tomorrow afternoon- Rain chances go up later this week

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies and mild temperatures tonight with a low of 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a stray shower or a thunderstorm during the late afternoon. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a and low of 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Moisture levels will increase as we go through the end of the week.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday with a high of 78 degrees. The chance of rain on Thursday is 40%.

We will keep partly cloudy to cloudy skies in the area on Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Rain chances will bump up to 50% on Saturday with a high of 84 degrees.

Scattered showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday and Monday. The chance of rain will be 30% on Sunday and 40% on Monday. High temperatures will be near 83 degrees both days with overnight low temperatures in the middle 60’s.

Have a great night!