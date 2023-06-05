The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with patchy fog overnight. The low tonight will be near 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with an afternoon high near 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 56 degrees.

Look for an increase in clouds Wednesday morning with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and night. The high Wednesday will be cooler at 74 degrees.

Skies will clear late Wednesday night with a low near 48 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 75 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 46 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast Friday with a high near 76 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 50 degrees.

Saturday looks nice right now with partly cloudy skies and a high near 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Showers are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 54 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast Monday with a 50% chance of showers. The high on Monday will be mild at 77 degrees.

Have a great night!