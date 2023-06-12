The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a low near 52 degrees.

Tuesday will be a beautiful day with partly cloudy skies and a high near 74 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 55 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 57 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high near 83 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 56 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Have a great night!