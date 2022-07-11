The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies overnight with a low near 64 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 66 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 64 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few scattered showers or a stray thunderstorm, especially across the higher elevations. The high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 86 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday and Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. High temperatures will be in the middle 80’s with overnight low temperatures in the low 60’s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday with a high of 85 degrees. The chance of rain is 50%.

