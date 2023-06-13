The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for fair skies overnight. We will see lows in the low-mid 50s.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Wednesday will start off with sunshine in the morning, followed by a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will top out in the lower 80s. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue at times Wednesday night. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

Thursday, we will see a mix of sun and clouds through the day with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Friday will be rinse-and-repeat with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the low 80s. Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the mid-50s.

The weekend will start off with abundant sunshine but will turn increasingly stormy as we head into the second half of the weekend into next week.

Saturday, highs will reach the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies. An isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be completely ruled out. Skies Saturday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday will start off with quiet conditions and will turn stormy through the afternoon and evening. Rain chance 50%. Highs will stay in the mid-80s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue into Monday. The chance of rain is 60% and the high will top out in the lower 80s.

Next Tuesday will feature cloudy skies with an isolated shower or thunderstorm through the afternoon. Highs will stay in the lower 80s.

Have a great night.