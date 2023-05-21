The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for fair skies are on tap for tonight with a low of 50 degrees.
Overall, we are in for a nice and dry week!
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a mild high of 81 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Monday night with a low of 53 degrees.
Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are forecast for Tuesday. The high will be 81 degrees.
Mainly clear skies are on tap for Tuesday night with a low of 50 degrees.
We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a high of 80 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 52 degrees.
Scattered showers are back in the forecast on Thursday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 78 degrees.
Cloudy skies for Thursday night as showers taper off with a low of 50 degrees.
Scattered showers move back into the region Friday with of high of 75 degrees. There will be a 40% chance of rain.
Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a quick shower is on tap for Saturday. The high will be 75 degrees.
And for next Sunday, Mostly sunny skies with a high of 77 degrees
