The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low of 60 degrees.

Your Labor Day Monday will be hot and sunny with a high of 91 degrees. Make sure you are wearing plenty of sunscreen!

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 91 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Tuesday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high of 90 degrees. There is a 30% chance of a few scattered storms.

Scattered storms continue through Wednesday night with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 63 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance of lingering storms through the morning. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap Thursday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies on Friday with a high of 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for Friday night with a low of 60 degrees.

On Saturday, partly cloudy skies are forecast with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

And for next Sunday, partly cloudy skies with a high of 84 degrees.

Have a great rest of your Labor Day weekend!