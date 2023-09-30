The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies for the rest of your Saturday evening. Skies will clear through the overnight with a low of 56 degrees. There will be patchy fog late especially in the higher elevations into tomorrow morning.

Patchy fog to start off your Sunday, but overall it will be a pleasant day. Partly cloudy skies are forecast with a warm high of 81 degrees.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 52 degrees.

We will start off the next work week with warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies. The high will be 82 degrees.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 53 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with warm temperatures on tap. The high will be 83 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a warm high of 83 degrees.

Mainly clear skies on tap for Wednesday night with a low of 51 degrees.

We will keep the mostly sunny skies through Thursday with a mild high of 80 degrees.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 52 degrees.

Next Friday will start off with partly cloudy skies through the morning. Clouds will increase and rain is expected through Friday afternoon and into the evening. The high will be 77 degrees with a 60% chance of rain.

Rain continues through Friday night with a low of 50 degrees.

And for next Saturday, there will be a few lingering showers through the morning with a 20% rain chance. Skies will start to clear through the late morning into the afternoon.

Have a great rest of the weekend.