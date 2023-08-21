The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low of 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with hot and humid conditions. The high will be 90 degrees. An Ozone Action Day has been declared for Tuesday in the Tri-Cities. If you suffer from respiratory or cardiac symptoms or have heart or lung issues, please reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

Take more breaks and schedule outdoor activities during the early morning when Ozone is lower. If you suffer from asthma, follow your asthma action plan and have quick-relief medicine close by if you need it.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a high of 90 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. The high will be 92 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be hot at 92 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday with partly cloudy skies. The high will be 85 with a 50% chance of rain.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible Sunday and Monday. The high Sunday will be 83 with a high on Monday near 80 degrees.

Have a great night!