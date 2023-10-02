The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with areas of patchy fog. The low will be 53 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 82 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with an afternoon high of 83 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Thursday will start sunny with an increase in clouds throughout the day. We have a 20% chance of rain in the forecast for Thursday with a high of 82 degrees. Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be 56 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Friday with a 40% chance of rain Friday. The high will be cooler at 74 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 48 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be much cooler at 63 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with the possibility of patchy frost. The low will be 38 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a chilly high of 59 degrees.

Fair skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Sunday night with patchy frost possible. The low will be 39 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 63 degrees.

Have a great night!