The Storm Team 11 Weather Forecast calls for fair skies overnight with an overnight low temperature near 52 degrees. It will be a bit cooler in the higher elevations with low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Look for a sunny start to your Thursday followed by an increase in clouds through the afternoon. We do have a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by the late afternoon. The high will be 83 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm. The low will be mild at 55 degrees.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

We keep mostly cloudy skies Friday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be mild at 58 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day. The high will be warm at 83 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for early Saturday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Sunday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds for Mother’s Day with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will be warm with a high near 84 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

We will keep scattered showers and possible thunderstorms in the forecast Monday night and Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low Monday night will be 55 with a high on Tuesday near 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night into Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 54 degrees with a high on Wednesday near 78 degrees.

Have a great night!