The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies through the overnight with a low of 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Passing clouds are on tap for Thursday with a high of 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a mild high of 76 degrees.

Clouds will increase through Friday night with a low of 53 degrees.

We start off the Fall Season at 2:50 in the morning on Saturday and we may be welcoming in fall with a few showers. Partly cloudy skies are forecast with a 20% rain chance in the higher elevations. The high Saturday 75 degrees.

Scattered showers are on tap for Sunday with a 20% chance of rain mainly for the eastern parts of our viewing area. The high will be 76 degrees.

A 30% chance of a few isolated showers on Monday with a high of 76 degrees.

And for next Tuesday, a 50% chance of scattered showers with a high of 76 degrees.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday.