The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies and cold temperatures again Friday night. The low will be 28 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with a warmer high of 66 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 66 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 70 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 75 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Thursday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds along with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 72 degrees.

We keep partly cloudy skies with a chance of rain Thursday night. The low will be 47 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 60 degrees.

Have a great night!