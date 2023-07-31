The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight along with patchy fog. The low will be 58 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 85 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be cooler at 78 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

We will warm up Sunday and Monday with scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. The high on Sunday will be 88 degrees with a high on Monday at 90 degrees. The chance of rain both days is 40%.

Have a great night!