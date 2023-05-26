

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the afternoon with a high near 78 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 46 degrees.

This weekend a low-pressure system will dominate our weather through the long weekend. That will create mostly cloudy skies with widespread and cool temperatures.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday morning with a few showers. Rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. The chance of rain on Saturday is 70%. The high on Saturday will be cool at 66 degrees.

Cloudy skies and showers are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance and rain. The high will be cool at 64 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with scattered showers. The low will be near 52 degrees.

For Memorial Day, A mix of sun and clouds is forecast with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 76 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Monday night with a low near 54 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 83 degrees.

Have a great Memorial Day weekend!