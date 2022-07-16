The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low of 65 degrees.



Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening. The high will be 88 degrees.

Sunday night will have mostly cloudy skies as chances of rain increase into Monday morning. The low will be 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.



Skies will be partly cloudy Monday night with a low of 66 degrees. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.



High pressure will build into the area late next week which will bring an increase in temperatures.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The high will be 88 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend!