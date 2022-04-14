Good Thursday afternoon. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

The stubborn cloud cover that we had this morning will start to break apart and reveal some sunshine through the afternoon. Temperatures will grow more mild thanks to the sunshine. We will see a high of 70 degrees.

This evening we will see mostly clear skies with a low falling around 37.

Good Friday looks very nice with temperatures around 73 with mostly sunny skies through the afternoon.

Friday evening we will see a low of 45 with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday scattered to widespread showers are expected throughout the day. Rain chance 40%. A few rumbles of thunder are possible through the afternoon hours especially. The high will be 72. No severe weather is expected.

Saturday night we will hold onto partly cloudy skies with a low of 42.

For those of you heading to Easter Sunrise services around the region, it might be a bit chilly so plan accordingly.

Most of the day on Easter looks dry with a high of 67. A few showers will be possible late Sunday evening.

Sunday night we will see a low of 45 with scattered showers developing late through the evening.

Monday we will see a 60% rain chance with some light rain showers moving through the area. The high will be cooler at 65 with partly cloudy conditions.

Monday night we will see a low of 40 with partly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible.

Tuesday looks dry with mostly sunny skies and a high of 67.

Tuesday night we will see a low of 39 with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday we will see lots of sunshine with much warmer temperatures near the mid-70s looking likely.

Enjoy the rest of your Thursday.