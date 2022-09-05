Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Areas of fog late. Visibility one-quarter mile or less at times late. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Visibility is a one-quarter mile or less at times in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid-60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid-60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid-60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

