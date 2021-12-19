Drying out and cooling off this afternoon – Frigid start to our Christmas week – Rain returns for the holidays

Forecast

Happy Sunday! Here is your Storm Team forecast.

A few clouds this morning with a slight chance for a passing shower.  Look for afternoon clearing with a high temperature near 46 degrees. 

Skies will be clear and it will be cold Sunday night with a low of 25 degrees. 

Monday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 50 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 23 degrees. 

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 50 degrees. 

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 28 degrees. 

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with an afternoon high near 51 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 26 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 53 degrees. 

Look for partly cloudy skies on Christmas Eve Friday with a slight chance of a shower.  The high will be 55 degrees. 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with lows around 37.

Variable clouds on Christmas Day with a few showers possible in the evening. Mild with a high of 60 degrees. Rain chance 30%.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.

