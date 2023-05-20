Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a 70% chance of scattered showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. The high will be 75 degrees.

Mostly clouds skies early Saturday night with a few scattered showers followed by partly cloudy skies late. The low will be 52 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a high of 78 degrees. Fair skies Sunday night with a low of 51 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a mild high of 81 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with an overnight low of 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures are forecast for Tuesday. The high will be 80 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night. The overnight low will be 53 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a high of 81 degrees. Partly cloudy skies Wednesday night with a low of 51 degrees.

Scattered showers are possible on Thursday with a high of 80 degrees. Cloudy skies for your Thursday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Scattered showers with a possible storm next Friday with of high of 78 degrees.

Have a great morning.