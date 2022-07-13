The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms this evening as a boundary slowly makes its way across the area early this evening. Overnight partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low near 64 degrees.



Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a few scattered showers or a stray thunderstorm, especially across the higher elevations. The high will be 84 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 63 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 86 degrees.



Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 62 degrees.



Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday and Sunday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms both days.

High temperatures will be in the middle 80’s with overnight low temperatures in the low 60’s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday with a high of 85 degrees. The chance of rain is 50%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies and a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 83 degrees.