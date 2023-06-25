The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for patchy dense fog across the region through the mid-morning. We will see partly cloudy skies otherwise this afternoon which will allow a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms late afternoon into the late evening. The high will be 87 degrees.

The main threats from both rounds of storms will be damaging winds in excess of 60 mph, hail a quarter inch or less, and the tornado threat although low, is NOT zero. It will be imperative to stay weather aware through the afternoon and the evening! Make sure to have multiple ways to receive warnings.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe, especially late evening into the overnight. The low will be 65 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms early on could be strong to severe. The chance of rain on Monday is 60%. The high on Monday will be 85 degrees. We could see a few scattered showers Monday night with a low near 62 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be near 80 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a few scattered showers. The low will be 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of a shower. The high will be 82 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a comfortable low of 58 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild. The high will be 86 degrees. Skies will clear Thursday night with a low of 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday. The high will be hot at 89 degrees. A quick reminder that we have NOT seen a 90 degree day yet this year. Friday night we will see an increase in clouds with scattered showers potentially moving in late. The low will be a mild 66 degrees.

Next Saturday, July 1, we will see a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms through the day. The high will be mild at 87 degrees.

Have a great morning and stay weather aware.