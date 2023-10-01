Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for patchy dense fog this morning. The rest of the afternoon looks very mild with a high of 83 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Saturday evening, we will see mostly clear skies with a low of 51 degrees.

Monday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a mild high of 84 degrees. Monday night will see fair skies with a low of 53 degrees.

The dry stretch of weather will continue into much of next week as drier air continues to keep its grip on our region. A mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a high of 84 degrees. Skies will clear out Tuesday evening with a low of 55 degrees.

We will see partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a high of 84 degrees. Clear skies will reign Wednesday night with a low of 49 degrees.

Thursday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 82 degrees. Partly cloudy skies will stick around Thursday evening with a low of 54 degrees.

Rain chances look to return into next Friday with a 60% chance of showers and t-storms. The high will be cooler at 75 degrees.

A 20% chance of lingering showers and clouds will stick around early on Saturday. The high will be much cooler at 62 degrees thanks to some of the coolest air of the season moving into town.

Have a great rest of your Sunday morning.