Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a mild and foggy morning. Dense Fog Advisories are in effect for the region through 9 A.M. this morning. Rain then will move in through the mid-morning with rain chances continuing through this evening. A rumble or two of thunder cannot be completely ruled out. The chance of rain will be 60%. The high will be a mild 63 degrees.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with rain at times. The low will be 54 degrees.

Sunday we will see cloudy and rainy conditions through the early morning. We will likely see sunshine through the afternoon. The chance of rain will be 60% early in the morning. The high will be 64 degrees. Sunday night we will see a few passing clouds with a low of 36 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy and chilly with a 30% chance of cold rain. The high will be 50 degrees. Monday night will be cloudy and cold with a low of 34 degrees.

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy and cool with a high of 53 degrees. Cloudy skies will stick around into Tuesday night with a cold low of 33 degrees.

Wednesday will be cold, and we will see a 40% chance of a wintry mix. Right now, it looks like we will see a cold rain/ snow mix transition over to light snow showers later. I think the best chance of accumulation will be across the northwest-facing mountain slopes. The high will be 43 degrees. Wednesday night will be cold and cloudy with periods of freezing drizzle possible for some through early Thursday morning.

Thursday will be partly cloudy as we get rid of the clouds through the afternoon. The high will be 48 degrees.

Next Friday looks cool with mostly cloudy skies. The high will be 50 degrees.

Have a great and safe morning.