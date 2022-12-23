Good afternoon Tri-Cities. Here is a check on our week ahead.

Rest Of Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries this afternoon. Blustery and much colder with a high of 10. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values around 20 below zero are possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around 0. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values around 20 below zero are possible.

Christmas Eve: Partly sunny. Cold with a high of 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values around 20 below zero are possible.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Cold with a low around 6. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values around 15 below zero are possible.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny. Cold with a high of 26. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values around 12 below are possible.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with a low of around 10.

Monday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. High 32.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cold with a low of 18.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 38.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with a low of 25.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 47.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Cold with a low of 26.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 55.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon and stay warm.