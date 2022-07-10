Tonight starts out short break from thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain. The low will be 65 degrees.



Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a high of 86 degrees. Tomorrow night will have mainly clear skies and a low of 64 degrees.



Tuesday calls for partly cloudy skies with the chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening. 30% chance of rain and a high of 90 degrees.



On Wednesday partly cloudy skies are in the forecast with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 83 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 87 degrees.

Friday will have cloudy skies with a 30 % chance of rain. The high will be 88 degrees.



Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.



Next Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 50%chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend and have a great week!