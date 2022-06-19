Good evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the evening.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Enjoy the rest of your Father’s Day and Juneteenth.