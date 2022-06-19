Good evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind around 5 mph becoming south in the evening.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Enjoy the rest of your Father’s Day and Juneteenth.