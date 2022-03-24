Happy Thursday evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Clouds will be on the increase through the evening as the backside of the storm system that brought rain and storms yesterday passes overhead through our Friday. Temperatures overnight will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s tonight with cooler temperatures in the low 50s Friday.

We could also see a few showers late Friday evening into early Saturday morning as a cold front pushes through the area. Some of the higher terrain and mountains could see some light snow whereas the valley locations across the Tri-Cities and SW VA will most likely just see a light rain. Accumulations of all precipitation types will be very minimal.

Sunday another reinforcing shot of cooler air will move in keeping our temperatures on the cool side. Temperatures once again will remain in the lower 50s.

Our next chance of rain arrives Tuesday with a few showers possible as a weak storm system passes through.

Temperatures look to be on the warming trend as we head into next week with the mid-upper 70s very much a possibility on Wednesday before a stronger storm system brings widespread rain chances to the Tri-Cities Thursday.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.