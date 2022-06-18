Good evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 49. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northeast in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Father’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.