The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight. Patchy fog is possible for some with a low near 56 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 79 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 56 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds are in store for Wednesday with a 20% chance of an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 80 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 20% chance of an isolated afternoon shower or storm. The high will be warm at 83 degrees. Passing clouds are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 57 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast on Friday. The high will be 86 degrees. Friday night skies will be mostly clear with a low of 57 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast on Saturday. The high will be 87 degrees. Saturday night, skies will be mostly clear with a low of 58 degrees.

A better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives for the second half of our weekend.

Sunday we will see a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 81 degrees.

Rain chances drop back to an isolated chance into next Monday with a high of 83 degrees.

Have a great night.