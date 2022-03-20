Happy Sunday! Here is your first day of Spring forecast.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Showers, mainly after 2 am. Low around 54. Breezy, with a south wind of 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%.

Wednesday: Showers, mainly before 2 pm. High near 66. Breezy, with a south wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Breezy.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.