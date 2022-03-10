The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies overnight with areas of drizzle and fog. The low will be near 35 degrees.

Look for a sun and clouds Thursday with an afternoon high near 59 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 39 degrees.

We start Friday with partly cloudy skies, but clouds will increase late with a chance of rain late. The high will be mild at 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with rain changing to snow overnight. The low will be near 30 degrees.

Cloudy and windy weather is forecast for Saturday with an 80% chance of snow. Right now it does appear that most of the area could see one to maybe as much as four inches of snow on Saturday. The high will be near 35 degrees.

We will see clearing skies overnight Saturday with a cold low of 14 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 27 degrees.

Warmer weather will return to the area early next week. Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday. The low will be 36 with a high on Tuesday near 62 degrees. We do have a 20% chance of scattered showers Tuesday.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a slight chance of a shower. The low will be 40 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday. The high will be near 65 degrees.