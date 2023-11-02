The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon. The high today will be a cool 54 degrees.
Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 25 degrees.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 60 degrees.
Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 29 degrees.
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a mild high of 65 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 37 degrees.
Look for a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a high of 67 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 40 degrees.
Monday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a mild high of 69 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 44 degrees.
Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a mild high of 72 degrees.
Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a chance of scattered showers. The low will be 46 degrees.
Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The high will be mild at 73 degrees.
Have a great rest of the work week.