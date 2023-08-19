Good morning Tri-Cities! Here is a look at your afternoon and week ahead.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.



Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light winds.



Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.



Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light winds.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.



Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.



Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.



Thursday: Sunny with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.



Friday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Enjoy the rest of your morning and afternoon.