Today: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light winds.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.
Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light winds.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
Thursday: Sunny with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
