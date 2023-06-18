Today: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Juneteenth: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning and early afternoon, then showers and thunderstorms likely late. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Saturday: Partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.