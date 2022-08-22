Good evening. Here is your latest Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a stray chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.