Good evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Overnight we will see gradual clearing late behind a cold front with temperatures falling to around 38.

Tomorrow morning we will see cool and breezy conditions with NW winds gusting about 10-15 mph. Gusts could be higher at times. The wind will start to relax as we head through the afternoon. Temperatures will warm to around 62 through the afternoon.

Sunday night the clouds will start to increase once again into our Monday. We will see a low around 34.

Monday we will really start to warm as a warm front advances across the area. The main bulk of the showers looks to stay north of the viewing area Monday. The high will be around 70. We’ll call the skies partly cloudy.

Monday night we will see a low of 44 with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday much better and more widespread rain will move into the region. Rain chance is 70% especially through the late afternoon and into our evening. Downsloping winds look to limit the amount of rainfall across the area, especially across East TN.

Tuesday night rain will continue with a low of 50.

Wednesday morning most of the shower activity will move out and I think we will be dry for the majority of the afternoon. More widespread rain arrives with a cold front later on in the evening. Rain chance 60%. The high will be very mild at 77.

Wednesday night the rain continues with a low of 52.

Thursday we will see scattered showers through the day with a high of 68 and a frigid low Thursday evening of 32. Rain chance 40%.

Temperatures remain cool on Friday around 48 with a rain/snow mix looking very much like a possibility. Precipitation chance 40%.

Friday night scattered showers will transition to snow showers with a low of 30.

Saturday we will see a few snow showers rotating through the area along with the upper-level system. Temperatures will be cool at 43. Snow chance 30%.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday.