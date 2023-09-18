Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a pleasant afternoon with cooler temperatures and drier humidity. The high will be 77 degrees.

Overnight we will hold onto partly cloudy skies with a low of 50 degrees. Patchy fog development will be possible late along area lakes and rivers.

Abundant sunshine along with cooler temperatures are in the forecast for our Tuesday. The high will be 78 degrees. We will see partly cloudy skies for our Tuesday night with a low of 51 degrees.

Wednesday the 80s return to the region with a high of 81 degrees. Skies will remain partly cloudy. Wednesday evening, we will see a few passing clouds. The low will be 53 degrees.

Skies on Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 83 degrees. We will hold onto a few passing clouds Thursday evening. The low will be 55 degrees.

Friday will also be mild with a high of 83 degrees under partly cloudy skies. In addition, there will be a 20% chance of a pop-up shower or t-storm through the afternoon hours mainly across the mountainous terrain. Friday night stays partly cloudy with a low of 54 degrees.

Fall arrives at 2:50 am on Saturday morning and the temperature looks to reflect the incoming season. The high will be 75 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Saturday night we will see a few passing clouds with a mild low of 58 degrees.

Our next best chance of rain looks to arrive on Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 78 degrees.

Next Monday will hold onto a 30% chance of a few showers and possibly a rumble or two of thunder through the afternoon hours. The high will be 80 degrees.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon and evening.