Frost Advisory from 2 am through 10 am Sunday for Unicoi and mountain zones of Greene and Carter counties in East Tennessee. In southwest Virginia, Tazewell, Smyth, and Grayson counties are also under a Frost Advisory.

Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies for the rest of the afternoon with strong northwesterly winds. Gusts could be as strong as 20 mph! The high will be 62 degrees.

Saturday night will be chilly under fair skies with a low of 36 degrees. Patchy frost is possible in some areas. A Frost Advisory is in effect for mountain zones across the Tri-Cities from 2 AM through 10 AM Sunday. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation in these areas.

Sunday will be the coolest day of the next week with a high of 59 degrees. Sunday night will also be chilly with a low of 38 degrees under mostly clear skies.

Frost will be possible once again through Monday morning. Monday’s high will remain below average with a high of 66 degrees forecast. In addition, there will be a 30% chance of a few passing showers in the afternoon and evening. Monday night will be cool with a low of 44 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 68 degrees. Tuesday night we will see a few passing clouds with a low of 43 degrees.

We will see increasing clouds on Wednesday with a 30% chance of a few showers across the area, to our south. The high will be 73 degrees. Wednesday night we will see mostly cloudy skies with a low of 50 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a mild high of 78 degrees.

Next Friday will bring additional rain showers as another cold front bears down on the region. The chance of rain will be 30% with a high of 73 degrees.

Have a great rest of your afternoon and Saturday.