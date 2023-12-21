The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies for the rest of Thursday. The high will be 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for the overnight night with a low of 30 degrees.

The region will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with mild temperatures. The high will be 57 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Saturday with a high of 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 36 degrees.

For Christmas Eve day on Sunday, we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a mild high of 60 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Christmas Eve night with a low of 39 degrees. Luckily, it does not look like Santa will be affected by the rain as he makes his rounds.

Christmas Day will be mostly cloudy and mild with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 60 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with areas of rain. The low will be 42 degrees.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night as scattered showers continue with a low of 42 degrees.

And for next Wednesday, mostly cloudy and cooler temperatures are on tap with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be near 54 degrees.