Cool Sunday afternoon ahead – Frosty Monday AM possible – Rain chances return late week

Temperatures this afternoon will warm into the low 60s, but that light NW wind will make it feel much cooler at times. We do have lots of abundant sunshine instore for you to enjoy.

Monday morning we are looking at some significantly colder temperatures as we fall into the upper 30s in some spots across the valley locations of the Tri-Cities leading to the development of frost. Due to this threat, I would suggest covering any sensitive vegetation that you may still have outside overnight. You can uncover them after sunrise as the temperatures start to warm.

Temperatures will not stay cool the entire week, however, they are expected to warm into the middle of this week into the lower 70s.

Clear skies across much of the country this morning in the wake of our last weather system. This is also one of the reasons why temperatures were so chilly this morning.

While it is dry now, we will not stay that way for the rest of next week. A second storm system will make its way into the TN Valley Wednesday and then into our region Thursday evening. Some of the shower activity could linger into our Friday with any residual moisture left over.

Today: 63 degrees with mostly sunny skies. It will be cooler though due to that NW wind.

Tonight: A low of 38 with clear skies could lead to some patchy frost developing across the Tri-Cities.

Monday: After a frosty start to the morning, we will see plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid-60s. Going to be a fantastic afternoon to get outside and enjoy outdoor activities.

Our 7-day features cooler starts both Monday and Tuesday before temperatures warm into the low 70s mid-week. Our next weather system moves into town Thursday night into Friday with more rain chances. This system will also bring cooler weather to the region for the weekend.

Have a great rest of your Sunday!