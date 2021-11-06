Cool but pleasant weekend ahead, 70s return to the region, Rain returns late week

Good Saturday afternoon, here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Today: Widespread dense freezing fog and frost in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.



Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northeast wind around 5 mph.



Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Light northeast wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.



Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.



Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.



Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.



Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.



Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 71.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.



Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy with showers developing late, high near 67. Rain chance 30%.



Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Scattered showers overnight. Rain chance 30%.



Friday: Scattered showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy. Rain chance 60%.

Have a great rest of your Saturday afternoon.