Cool but pleasant weekend ahead, 70s return to the region, Rain returns late week

Good Saturday afternoon, here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Today: Widespread dense freezing fog and frost in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Light northeast wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Veterans Day:  Mostly cloudy with showers developing late, high near 67. Rain chance 30%.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Scattered showers overnight. Rain chance 30%.

Friday: Scattered showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy. Rain chance 60%.

Have a great rest of your Saturday afternoon.

